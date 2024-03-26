Live updates

Snow day, Part 3: School and college cancellations, delays across Minnesota for Wednesday

MPR News Staff
A vehicle plows West 3rd Street
City crews plow West Third Street in Duluth on Tuesday, amid a winter storm that left well over a foot of snow in the city.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

Icy roads left in the wake of this week’s winter storm are prompting some school districts across Minnesota to cancel classes, move to online learning or start classes two hours late on Wednesday, March 27.

Here’s a rundown of delays and cancellations as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday; this list will be updated Wednesday morning:

Schools

Closed

Moving to online / e-learning

  • Blackduck

2-hour delay

  • Browns Valley

  • Canby

  • Dawson-Boyd

  • Hinckley-Finlayson

  • Lac qui Parle Valley

  • Lake Benton (90-minute delay)

  • Lakeview

  • Minneota

  • Onamia

  • Ortonville

  • Pipestone

  • Renville County West

  • Springfield

  • Yellow Medicine East

