Snow day, Part 3: School and college cancellations, delays across Minnesota for Wednesday
Icy roads left in the wake of this week’s winter storm are prompting some school districts across Minnesota to cancel classes, move to online learning or start classes two hours late on Wednesday, March 27.
Here’s a rundown of delays and cancellations as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday; this list will be updated Wednesday morning:
Schools
Closed
Moving to online / e-learning
Blackduck
2-hour delay
Browns Valley
Canby
Dawson-Boyd
Hinckley-Finlayson
Lac qui Parle Valley
Lake Benton (90-minute delay)
Lakeview
Minneota
Onamia
Ortonville
Pipestone
Renville County West
Springfield
Yellow Medicine East
