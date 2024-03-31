13-year-old girl detained after shooting sends Minnesota boy to the hospital

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Friday night in St. Paul.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. Friday and found the badly wounded boy.

A 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. St. Paul officers found her less than 2 miles from where the shooting happened, according to St. Paul police.

In addition, police say they arrested a 34-year-old St. Paul man after two handguns were found in an apartment.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route.

The boy is being treated at Gillette Children’s Hospital.

Police are still investigating, and no other details were immediately released about what led up to the shooting.