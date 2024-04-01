Homes evacuated amid standoff in Woodbury

Some homes in Woodbury were evacuated for several hours early Monday after a person with a weapon reportedly barricaded himself inside a home.

In an update just after 6:30 a.m., Woodbury police said the person had been taken into custody.

“He will be evaluated for injuries sustained prior to police arrival,” authorities said in a news release. “There is no further danger to the public.”

Authorities said the standoff happened on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road. That’s near the interchange of Interstate 494 and Lake Road. The scene remained active at last report.

Woodbury police said officers were initially called to the home at about midnight on a report of a disturbance, but were told that the situation had been resolved.

Then at about 1:40 a.m., they were called back to the home on a report of another disturbance.

“Police responded and were told a male was threatening himself and others inside the home with a weapon. All occupants were able to escape the residence with police assistance, except the male suspect who barricaded himself in the home,” police said in a news release.

Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a Washington County SWAT team responded to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and police did not offer further details on what led up to the standoff. Authorities said the investigation into what happened remains active.