Authorities searching for person who left threats, fatally shot dog at home near Mankato

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who fatally shot a dog at a home near Mankato over the weekend.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday evening in South Bend Township, just west of Mankato.

Deputies were called to a home on the 400 block of Neubert Lane just before 6:30 p.m. and found a medium-sized, mixed-breed female dog had been fatally shot on the deck. A neighbor reported hearing two gunshots.

“Investigation determined that the owners of the dog that was killed and another dog owner in the area found threatening notes on their property about two weeks prior to the shooting warning them to keep their dogs from barking,” the sheriff’s office reported in a news release Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said it has collected those notes, along with surveillance video footage and other evidence. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863, or share the information anonymously online at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.