What to know about Minnesota Twins home opener vs. Cleveland Guardians

Baseball season is back in Minnesota.

The Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon for the team’s home opener. The Twins are starting the home season with three wins and two losses this season so far.

The first pitch — by now-retired longtime broadcaster Dick Bremer — is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Target Field. The forecast in Minneapolis is fairly sunny with a high around 50.

Last year, the Twins secured their first postseason win since 2004 and their first playoff series win since 2002.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game.

If you’re headed to Target Field

Gates officially open for the 2024 season at 1 p.m. The first 10,000 fans to arrive will get a Twins beanie.

If you can’t wait that long, complimentary breakfast and music from DJ Mad Mardigan is from 6 to 9 a.m.

Before the game, there will be a memorial for three Burnsville first responders who were shot and killed while responding to a call in February.

As a reminder, Target Field only allows single-compartment bags with a maximum size of 16 by 16 by 8 inches. People are allowed to bring in sealed bottled water 32 ounces or less and individual juice or milk containers for children. Outside food is allowed into Target Field, but you are not allowed to bring it into any bar, restaurant or suite area, and you can’t bring in hard-sided containers for your food.

How to watch or listen to the game

Fans can stream the game from the Bally Sports app through a subscription with certain TV providers. Watch for free using Fubo.

Tune in via radio to WCCO at 830 AM if you’re in the Minneapolis area.

All eyes on Pablo Lopez

Twins fans are excited to see Pablo Lopez start for the Twins at the game. Lopez will pitch after a five-day rest following his win against the Royals in Kansas City in late March.

Lopez is considered one of the best pitchers in the league and gives Twins fans hopes for the regular season and beyond.

Baseball insiders expect Lopez to be a contender for the Cy Young Award, MLB’s top pitching honor.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. Abbie Parr | AP 2023

New food at Target Field

There’s a slew of new food and beverage offerings at Target Field this season, ranging from health-conscious smoothies featuring collagen peptides from new Minneapolis hot spot Parcelle to hearty treats like fried Oreos and boozy milkshakes.

Chef Yia Vang, owner of Union Hmong Kitchen, is adding a Bank Mi Brat to their game menu this year, offering a seared Hmong sausage on a bun, similar to a bratwurst, with pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, jalapenos and cilantro.

“The Twins are saying we want the food of our stadium to reflect our community, I think that’s incredible,” Vang said.

‘The Twins are the favorite’

Wally Langfellow, the founder of Minnesota Score Magazine and co-host of 10,000 Takes sports talk show, and Eric Nelson, the other 10,000 Takes host and Vikings reporter for CBS Sports, joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on March 28 ahead of the season.

The Twins are riding the shoulders of last season’s playoff success, Langfellow said.

“They won a playoff game for the first time since 2004, snapping that ridiculous 18-game postseason losing streak — by the way, the longest in any major sport in the United States of America, or in North America, if you will,” Langfellow said.

And this year, fans are hoping for another crack at it. Nelson said Minnesota is a favorite in the American League Central — with a caveat.

“It is not a powerful division. I think the best thing that Twins have going for them right now is geography. Because the other teams in the division — Kansas City … Cleveland Guardians, Detroit and the Chicago White Sox — not quality teams,” Nelson said.

“Now one of them, who knows, may make a run this year, but the Twins are the favorite. But the Twins are banged up.”

Closing pitcher Johan Duran is likely out for the next month with a strained oblique muscle, Nelson said. Also injured is left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar, Justin Topa and Josh Winder. Anthony DeSclafani — Jorge Polanco’s trade — is likely out for the year.

Are you having a watch party or heading to Target Field for the game? Send your photos to tell@mpr.org. Make sure to include who took the photo and where it was taken.

MPR News reporter Melissa Olson contributed to this story.