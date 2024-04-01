‘Bussin’ birria and collagen smoothies: See Target Field’s new foods and drinks for 2024

On Monday the Minnesota Twins debuted their new foods and beverages for the season and MPR News was front row to document all the new grub available for the team’s 15th year at Target Field (RIP the Metrodome).

The Twins home opener is Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chef Yia Vang, owner of Union Hmong Kitchen, gave us the scoop on his new menu item for 2024. Last year was Union Hmong Kitchen’s first year at Target Field and they offered savory Hmong sausages paired with chilled khao sen rice noodles, fresh herbs and a sweet chili vinaigrette slaw.

This year they’re sticking to sausage and also offering a new seared Hmong sausage on a bun, similar to a bratwurst, with pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, jalapenos and cilantro. It’s herb-forward, Yang says, and the Hmong sausage has flavors of lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots and fish sauce.

Target Field doesn’t have just your “typical” sports food, and Vang says that is making a difference.

“The Twins are saying we want the food of our stadium to reflect our community, I think that’s incredible,” he said. Vang says customers regularly visit Union Hmong Kitchen saying they tried his food at Target Field and wanted more.

John Chester, a cook at East Coast BBQ in St. Louis Park, said the same.

“The Twins have been beautiful to us, and we are so excited to bring these new dishes here so we can keep this going,” Chester said.

The barbeque is made with a southern twist but inspired by flavors from Baltimore, Missouri and Arkansas.

While having your food served at Target Field is a sweet gig, Chester says it’s all about getting new Minnesotans to taste your food.

“We do what we do to make you guys happy,” he said.

Here are all the new foods and drinks for 2024.

Stands on the main concourse

Smoothies from Parcelle

Parcelle, an organic and clean-eating cafe in Minneapolis, is offering a C.R.E.A.M. Smoothie featuring collagen peptides, aloe, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, dates and agave syrup, and a BluePrint Smoothie with blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, coconut milk and agave. Available at Section 126.

Banh Mi Brat from Union Hmong Kitchen

Chef Yia Vang at Union Hmong Kitchen is serving up a Banh Mi Brat with pickled vegetable and caramelized garlic aioli. Available at Section 127.

Smashed Baked Potato

Served with a choice of butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket and chili. Available at Section 117.

Mac N’ Meat from East Coast BBQ

Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork. Available at Section 131.

Deep Fried Oreos from Curds & Cakes

Options available include a variety of toppings like vanilla soft serve and red and blue Twins sprinkles. Available at Section 232.

Ultimate Burger from Red Cow

Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Red Cow sauce. Available at Section 233.

Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings from Official Fried Chicken

Chicken marinated, breaded and pressure-fried with Official Fried Chicken’s custom buffalo dry rub seasoning. Available at Section 134.

Papa Pete’s Mini Donuts

Fried donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Available at Section 136.

Lord Fletcher’s Walleye Burger

Seared walleye burger served with smoked tartar sauce. Available at Gate 34 (Land of 10,000 Lakes Bar).

S’mores Boozy Ice Cream

Vodka and toasted marshmallow syrup mixed with chocolate soft serve ice cream, topped with marshmallows and graham crackers. Available at Gate 34.

Restaurants and bars

Two Mixed Up

Burger Fries: Battered fries topped with Philly cheesesteak, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, spicy ketchup and Two Mixed Up house sauce. Available in the Thrivent Club (Carew Atrium).

S’more Cookies: Chocolate chip cookies stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate and marshmallows. Available in Truly On Deck.

Just A Burger: Featuring a double smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and Two Mixed Up sauce, served on a brioche bun. Available at Keeper’s Heart Town Ball Tavern.

Hrbek’s

Bussin Birria Tacos: Richly seasoned braised beef and cheese, in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with a consommé dipping sauce.

Keeper’s Heart Town Ball Tavern

The tavern will offer three new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. cocktails.

Vanilla Creamed Whiskey: Features Keeper’s Heart Rye with Monin Vanilla Crème Syrup and soda.

Cherry Smashed Whiskey: Keeper’s Heart bourbon with Monin HomeCrafted Cherry Smash, soda and a lime squeeze.

Irish Mojito: Keeper’s Heart Rye with Monin Mojito Mix, Monin Lime Syrup and fresh mint leaves. Served with a lime garnish and topped with soda.

Truly On Deck Market

Q’BO Latín Food Chicken Tinga Arepas: A crispy arepa stuffed with chicken tinga, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled red onions.

Truly On Deck

STEPCHLD Sweet Potato Fritters: Freshly made and topped with maple syrup, cayenne pepper and whipped goat cheese.