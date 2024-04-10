2 Hennepin County deputies injured while executing warrant in Minnetonka

Two Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies were injured Wednesday morning while executing a warrant in Minnetonka.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was executing a warrant in Minnetonka when two deputies sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening, the office said.

One deputy was transported to the hospital for further care and the other deputy was treated and released on scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and it was considered active but contained as of 2 p.m.. The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the general public at that time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.