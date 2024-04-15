Wright County deputy shoots man outside Dollar General in Montrose

A Wright County sheriff’s deputy shot a man outside a retail store in the city of Montrose Monday afternoon.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to take the man into custody on an outstanding warrant as he left the Dollar General in Montrose, about 35 miles west of Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s office said the man refused to comply with commands and brandished a firearm. Deputies deployed less-lethal measures, but the man reportedly continued to resist arrest.

A deputy fired their gun and struck the man. Deputies rendered emergency aid, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Wright County has not yet released the name of the deputy or the man who was shot.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Wright County this year. In March, a deputy shot and killed the driver of a vehicle during a traffic stop in St. Michael.