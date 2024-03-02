Wright County deputy shoots, kills a driver during traffic stop confrontation

Wright County said one of its deputies shot and killed the driver of a vehicle early Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the county, the deputy stopped the vehicle on Ivory Ave. Northeast in St. Michael, Minn., when the lone occupant of the vehicle got out with a weapon, confronted the deputy and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders.

The confrontation, according to the release, led to the deputy shooting the subject. Deputies on the scene attempted live saving measures until paramedics arrived. However, according to officials, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.