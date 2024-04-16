Minnesota BCA releases details in Minnetonka police shooting

Four Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies who returned fire on a man while executing an arrest warrant in Minnetonka last week have been identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the deputies’ names, along with a summary of the incident Tuesday.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, were called out to serve a warrant on April 10 on East Crestwood Drive. The warrant was for a person wanted for multiple felonies who lives at the address.

The BCA said the officers knocked and announced themselves, and Clint Hoyhtya, 28, opened fire on them with an assault rifle. Deputies returned fire, then set up a perimeter.

The BCA said Hoyhtya was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates. He was fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire.

The BCA said Hoyhtya was not the target of the warrant.

The four sheriff’s deputies who shot are Christopher Heihn, Tyler Jacob, Keith McNamara and Steven Tomasko, who all had eight years of experience or more.

The BCA said all deputies are currently on standard administrative leave.

Heihn and McNamara were both injured during the incident. McNamara was hit by shrapnel and treated at the scene. Heihn was shot multiple times. He was taken to HCMC and has since been released.

The BCA said body cameras caught the incident, which is still under investigation by the BCA.

When that investigation is complete, the BCA said it will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for review.