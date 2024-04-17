Sentencing date set for Apple River stabbing case

A sentencing date has been set for the Minnesota man convicted last week in the fatal stabbing of a teenager while tubing on a western Wisconsin river.

Nicolae Miu, 54, will be sentenced on July 31 in St. Croix County Circuit Court in Hudson.

That date was set Wednesday, a little less than a week after a jury found Miu guilty of one count of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater.

Miu was also convicted on four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, in connection with four people who were wounded in the stabbing: Alexander Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony Carlson and Ryhley Mattison. And Miu also was found guilty on a count of battery.

He had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. But the jury chose to find Miu guilty on less-severe charges of reckless homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

District Attorney Karl Anderson said after the verdict last week that even with the conviction on less-serious charges, Miu could still face significant prison time. The sentencing decision will be up to the judge.