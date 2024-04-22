Woodbury police lift shelter-in-place order for Valley Creek Plaza; BCA at scene

Woodbury police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for the city’s Valley Creek Plaza shopping center, after urging people to stay away from the area earlier Monday amid a SWAT team response.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension personnel were at the scene, but it was unclear as of midday Monday what prompted the SWAT team response, how the incident was resolved or whether anyone had been injured.

“Law enforcement has resolved the situation at Valley Creek Plaza but will remain visible in the area. Residents no longer need to shelter in place,” Woodbury police reported just before 12:30 p.m.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Target store off Valley Creek Road, just east of Interstate 494.

Just after 10 a.m., authorities had asked people to stay away from the shopping center, or shelter in place if they were already in the area.

The Minnesota BCA said just after noon that it was responding to a “use of force incident” in Woodbury but didn’t offer further details.

The South Washington County school district, which includes Woodbury, issued a statement saying that all its schools “are safe and there is no threat to students or staff at this time.”

“We are in constant communication with authorities to ensure safety at all times at all of our buildings,” the district said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.