Local DFL committee affirms decision to endorse Minnesota House candidate with criminal past

A local DFL party unit in northwestern Minnesota is resisting a state party call to rescind the endorsement of a House candidate convicted of second-degree assault.

In a statement, the Minnesota Senate District 12 committee said officials there did not find sufficient cause to take action against Judd Hoff. Earlier this month, the committee endorsed Hoff in the District 12B race. Hoff is running against Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria.

In August 2020, Hoff assaulted a person with a machete after a confrontation. According to court documents, Hoff argued he was using self-defense.

Hoff received a 13-month prison sentence. He served about eight months in the St. Cloud prison before being put on supervised release for the remainder of the sentence, which was completed in January 2023. Franson has also accused him of stalking her in the neighborhood where both live.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

The DFL committee met on April 12, following condemnation from their own party as well as state Republicans, including GOP Chair David Hann.

“We encourage Mr. Hoff to raise the civility of the campaign for all involved,” said Bonnie Bina, chair of the Douglas County DFL. “SD12 recognizes our responsibility to continue to monitor the candidate’s campaign.”

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin disavowed the local committee’s decision to endorse Hoff. In a statement, he said that his party won’t spend money on Hoff’s behalf.

“We all have a responsibility, regardless of party or ideology, to reject violence in our politics. We can and should expect better from candidates for elected office,” Martin said in a statement earlier this month.

House Republican campaign officials have said Hoff has a history of stalking and abusive behavior towards Franson, who appears to be Hoff’s neighbor in Alexandria.

The House race is not among those viewed as competitive. Franson won a seventh term in 2022 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.