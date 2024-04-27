Republicans endorse Tayler Rahm to challenge incumbent Angie Craig for Congress

Delegates to Minnesota’s Second District Republican convention Saturday endorsed criminal defense attorney Tayler Rahm to run against three-term DFL Representative Angie Craig.

The endorsement will work in Rahm’s favor, but he’s not guaranteed the GOP spot on the November ballot in the race against Craig. That’s because former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab recently reneged on his pledge to honor the endorsement and drop out if he didn’t win it.

Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab, pictured Saturday, will challenge Tayler Rahm in the August primary. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Teirab will now challenge Rahm in the August primary. But Rahm said he’ll be focused on the general election.

“From here on forward we’re moving onwards and our opponent is Angie Craig,” Rahm said. “We’re going to defeat her.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) criticized both GOP candidates.

Republican candidate says he will continue to run regardless of endorsement

“Tayler Rahm and Joe Teirab will battle it out for the next four months but we already know the outcome of the GOP primary: a MAGA extremist who will be a guaranteed vote for their party’s dangerous agenda of banning abortion nationwide and putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block,” the DCCC wrote in a press release.

The Second Congressional District includes many south metro suburbs and a portion of south central Minnesota. The November contest is expected to be among the most competitive congressional races in the country this year.