Macalester students push for divestment as U of MN reaches agreement with protestors

Protesters at the University of Minnesota came to an agreement with the school administration after a weeklong encampment called for the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel and greater financial transparency.

Across the river, a group of students at Macalester College have been pushing their own campaign since November. Oriane Sachs Bernstein and Alex Beaudreau shared more about their effort with MPR News host Tom Crann.

Click the audio player to listen to the full conversation.