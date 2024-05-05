Charges allege man injured in standoff with Woodbury police had pointed gun at officers

A Rockford, Minn., man who was shot by police after brandishing a weapon in a suburban parking lot is facing felony charges.

On Friday, the Washington County Attorney’s Office charged 61-year-old Donald Eugene Roche with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of financial transaction card fraud, and one count of third-degree burglary.

The criminal complaint alleges Roche stole a wallet from a construction site break room in Oakdale around 8:20 a.m. on April 22. It claims he immediately used the stolen credit and debit cards to make over $3,000 worth of purchases at Home Depot and Target stores in Woodbury. He attempted additional transactions totaling over $7,000 which were not authorized or declined.

Police say a license plate reader flagged them to Roche’s location at the Target store off Valley Creek Road. His car was listed as stolen in a national database, tied to a similar theft in Missouri. Officers said they tried to arrest Roche in the parking lot, but “officers disengaged when a possible handgun was observed,” according to a press release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, with negotiations lasting more than an hour. The incident prompted a shelter in place for the Valley Creek Plaza shopping center until around midday.

Investigators report Roche later exited his vehicle holding a revolver that was later determined to be a black, pistol-style BB gun. Police say he ignored repeated verbal commands and they attempted “less-than-lethal” force. They said Roche pointed the gun at officers, which prompted two officers to fire their handguns, shooting him.

Roche received immediate medical aid and was transported to Region’s Hospital where he remains in stable condition, as of May 3. No one else was injured during the incident.

Roche will be transferred to police custody upon release from the hospital. He has multiple out-of-state warrants for his arrest, according to the charging documents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the two officers who fired their handguns as Washington County sheriff’s deputy Brian Krook and Woodbury police officer James Stoffel. Both have over a decade of law enforcement experience and are on administrative leave.

The BCA is continuing its investigation. There is body-worn, squad car and drone video of the incident.