Bolder and still more bold: Behind the scenes of the Guthrie’s ambitious Shakespeare marathon
The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis launched an ambitious project nearly seven years in the making. Three of William Shakespeare’s plays opened in a marathon day of shows, telling an epic, interconnected story.
MPR News arts reporter Jacob Aloi followed the project since the beginning of the year. Jacob explores why The Bard’s stories remain relevant to actors and audiences and takes us behind the scenes of the production.
Listen to the full story using the audio player above.
