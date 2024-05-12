Air quality alert for all of Minnesota Sunday through Monday

It will be a smoky Mother’s Day evening. For those hoping to be outside, experts recommend checking the air quality first.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota due to wildfires in Canada. The smoke is a result of numerous large fires in northeast British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for northern Minnesota and through noon, Monday for southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities.

Woody Unruh, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said smoke from Canadian wildfires started moving through Minnesota Sunday morning and will blow across the state behind a cold front.

“The atmosphere is basically mixing down smoke from aloft and bringing that down to the surface,” Unruh said. “Because of that, we’re now leading to some poor air quality as that smoke is starting to come down.”

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

Air quality is expected to reach the red AQI category across all of Minnesota, which is unhealthy for everyone. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA)

While sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, may be the most impacted, the National Weather Service advises everyone to limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

The MPCA predicts heavy smoke will begin arriving Sunday afternoon in the southern half of the state and could linger into Monday.

By Wednesday, air quality conditions are expected to be good again.

The National Weather Service says elevated fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon due to low humidity and gusty winds.

This map reflects elevated fire weather conditions and hazardous weather in parts of the state. National Weather Service

Here’s the NWS Special Weather Statement on elevated fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon:

A cold front will push through today. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest with gusts around 25 mph this afternoon. In addition, relative humidity values dropping to 18 to 25 percent this afternoon will lead to elevated fire weather conditions and the possibility of quickly spreading fires.

MPR News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard contributed to this report.