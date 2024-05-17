Guthrie Theater announces almost $4 million deficit

The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis announced a financial deficit Thursday, when the theater released its annual report for fiscal year 2023, acknowledging a $3.8 million deficit.

The deficit represents nearly 12 percent of the operating budget last year.

“While I believe that the Guthrie is faring well in relative terms … it is important to acknowledge that the Guthrie is not immune to these industry-wide challenges,” Artistic Director Joseph Haj said.

While ticket sales and donor support were higher than the previous year, the theater still fell short of revenue goals. The numbers also fell short of pre-pandemic levels.

“Operational expenses continue to rise, and we face additional expenditure given the size and complexity of our nearly 20-year-old building,” said Trisha Kirk, the theater’s former director of marketing, who took over as managing director in January.

The Guthrie is not the only theater that has faced struggles. Many venues faced financial difficulties during the pandemic, relying on funds from the federal government to stay open. This was true of the Guthrie, according to previous annual reports.

The annual report follows news that its front-of-house staff intends to unionize.