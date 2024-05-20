Mother, toddler among 3 people injured in Minneapolis shootings

Minneapolis police say three people — including a mother and toddler — were seriously wounded in two separate shootings Sunday night.

Authorities said the wounded child was believed to be 2 years old.

“The shooting of a child is absolutely horrific,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release. “It is outrageous.”

O’Hara said it appears the child will survive their injuries.

The shootings happened only about 20 minutes and a few blocks apart, but authorities said there’s no indication they are related.

The first took place at about 9:23 p.m. in an alley on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Police said officers responding to a report of shots fired found evidence of gunfire, and learned that an injured woman had driven herself and her young child to Children’s Minnesota.

Authorities said preliminary information indicates that a male dressed in dark clothing fired shots into a vehicle occupied by the mother and child. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and whether it was targeted.

The second shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 16th Avenue South.

Officers found a man in his 30s with serious injuries inside a home. Preliminary information indicates that the victim knew the suspect.

At last report there were no arrests in either case.