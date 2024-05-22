Doncic leads strong close by Mavericks for 108-105 win over Wolves in Game 1 of West finals

Luka Doncic had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 24 of his 30 in the first half for the Mavericks, who trailed 102-98 after a 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards with 3:37 left before an 8-0 run the Wolves didn’t stop until a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to go.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) over Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Jaden McDaniels had his third straight 20-plus-point game with 24 points for the Wolves, but Edwards — who earned his first All-NBA selection prior to the game, on the second team — was stifled for 19 points in a team effort from the Mavericks. Karl-Anthony Towns needed a late burst to get to 16 points and finished 6 for 20 from the floor.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns passes the ball to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during a game in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The star power in this series is strong, and for the first night at least the Mavericks got what they needed from their leading duo while the Wolves largely struggled to run the offense around theirs.

Dallas had a 62-38 advantage in points in the paint.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley fakes a shot during a game in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Towns came to life with a long jumper, a lob to Rudy Gobert for a slam and a 3-pointer on a 2-minute burst to give the Wolves the lead back with 4:39 to go on the way to a 10-0 run that Doncic ended with a 3-pointer. P.J. Washington, who had 13 points and seven rebounds, hit from deep to put the Mavericks back in front with 1:56 to go.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gober dunks the ball during a game in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Towns thought he tied the game with a putback dunk on the next possession, but that was waved off for basket interference.

Edwards, who went scoreless in the third quarter, added 11 rebounds and eight assists.

A game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Game 2 is in Minneapolis on Friday night.