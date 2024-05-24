Red Wing nursing home closure will displace 50 residents

A Red Wing nursing home currently under state management will close, forcing the relocation of 50 residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health assumed control of the Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in December 2023 under a court-ordered emergency receivership.

The agency said significant financial and structural deficiencies led to the decision to close the facility.

“Despite our best efforts, ongoing audits of Bay View’s financial circumstances have revealed a systemic lack of stability that cannot be overcome in order for operations to continue,” MDH Health Regulation Division Director Maria King said in a statement.

The agency said the goal is to close the nursing home within 60 days, but the timing will be influenced by how long it takes to relocate current residents.

“Our primary goal is to ensure residents have access to safe and competent care,” said King. “Unfortunately, the financial condition of Bay View combined with substantial physical plant repair needs have left us with no viable options.”

The facility needs “extensive capital repairs that the state of Minnesota is unable to complete by law.”

The health department also said 117 Bay View employees were notified this week.

Pathway Health, a company that consults on health care operations, has been the managing agent during the receivership, which can’t last longer than 18 months by law, MDH said.