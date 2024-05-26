Four shot at social gathering in North St. Paul near Casey Lake Park

Four people were injured after a shooting near Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 17th Avenue near Casey Lake Park around 10:44 p.m. on reports of an assault involving shots fired, according to a release from the North St. Paul Police Department.

According to police, a group had gathered at the park earlier in the evening. Witnesses told officers that shots were fired at the gathering.

Four were injured in the shooting and are being treated at a local hospital, according to law enforcement. Officials did not release information on the severity of the injuries.

At last report there were no arrests in the case, but North St. Paul police said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the public. Police and the Ramsey County Sherriff’s Department are investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact North St. Paul police at (651) 747-2444.