Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government
Mark Zdechlik

Primary battle looms for GOP Senate candidates Joe Fraser and Royce White

The winner will face DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar in November

A man poses for a photo outside
Republican Joe Fraser poses for a portrait outside Duluth City Hall on Tuesday where he spoke with reporters. The 50-year-old from Minnetrista announced Monday he's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Clay Masters | MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Republican Joe Fraser reversed himself Thursday and said he would run in a U.S. Senate primary, pointing to concerns over the background of the GOP-endorsed candidate.

Earlier in May, Republicans gave a first-round endorsement of Royce White, a podcaster and former NBA player. But since then there have been numerous reports on questionable campaign spending during a prior White campaign and more details coming to light about legal troubles he has faced.

Fraser, a Navy veteran and businessman making his first run for office, had earlier pledged to honor the state convention endorsement. He cited the problems in White’s past as justification to press ahead to an August primary.

“When fewer than half of the elected delegates show up to the convention and signal their support for a candidate with a history of questionable conduct and serious charges leveled against him, it was no longer a question about party endorsement, but about the choice we, as a party, are offering Minnesotans who are desperately seeking new leadership,” Fraser wrote in the statement.

Fraser went on to say, “Minnesotans deserve better.”

The winner will face DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has nominal opposition within her party for the nomination.

A man speaks to a crowd.
Republican candidate for Senate Royce White argues with demonstrators outside the Republican State Convention before former President Donald Trump's remarks at Rivercenter in St. Paul, on April 28.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Before his endorsement, the Republican Party qualified White’s candidacy with reservations.

White, who has not replied to MPR News inquiries, downplayed his legal issues at the endorsing convention., “The same reservations they had about me would surely fall upon Donald Trump as well is he was running in this race,” White told the delegates.

Fraser said many people contacted him encouraging him to challenge White in the primary.

In his statement, Fraser suggested White could drag down other Minnesota Republican candidates if he’s the nominee against Klobuchar.

In a departure from standard practice, Klobuchar chose not to respond to White’s endorsement. 

She could talk about her potential opponents this weekend in Duluth as Democrats will gather for their state convention. At the DFL convention on Saturday is a Senate endorsement. Klobuchar is in pursuit of a fourth term in the Senate. 

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News