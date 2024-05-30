Where to celebrate Minnesota’s PWHL championship win this weekend

Minnesota is the state of hockey, and the ladies on Minnesota’s PWHL team now have the hardware to prove it.

And according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on his X account: Championship = parade.

Minnesota’s PWHL Championship team announced a celebration Friday for their victory in the inaugural season of the women’s professional league.

The celebration will be at Rice Park Plaza in downtown St. Paul near the Herb Brooks Statue from 5-7 p.m.

Plans for a parade have not let been released, but St. Paul has been willing to spin up a parade for big sports wins before. The city held a parade in 2021 for St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee down White Bear Avenue.

If a championship party doesn’t fulfill your women’s hockey needs, don’t forget that on June 10, Minnesota will host the 2024 PWHL Draft.

You can fill out this form to have a chance at attending the draft.