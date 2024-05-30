Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
Matt Mikus

Where to celebrate Minnesota’s PWHL championship win this weekend

pwhl minnesota champions
Minnesota celebrates defeating Boston with the Walter Trophy during the PWHL Game 5 between Minnesota and Boston at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., on Wednesday.
Joseph Prezioso for MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minnesota is the state of hockey, and the ladies on Minnesota’s PWHL team now have the hardware to prove it.

And according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on his X account: Championship = parade.

Minnesota’s PWHL Championship team announced a celebration Friday for their victory in the inaugural season of the women’s professional league.

The celebration will be at Rice Park Plaza in downtown St. Paul near the Herb Brooks Statue from 5-7 p.m.

Plans for a parade have not let been released, but St. Paul has been willing to spin up a parade for big sports wins before. The city held a parade in 2021 for St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee down White Bear Avenue.

If a championship party doesn’t fulfill your women’s hockey needs, don’t forget that on June 10, Minnesota will host the 2024 PWHL Draft.

You can fill out this form to have a chance at attending the draft.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News