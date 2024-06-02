Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Stillwater Lift Bridge to close for repairs on June 4

Stillwater Lift Bridge
The Stillwater Lift Bridge has been an artery over the St. Croix River since it opened in 1931.
Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2013

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Stillwater Lift Bridge will remain in the down position on Tuesday to replace an electrical power cable.

The bridge will be left down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lift schedule will be suspended during that time, though smaller boats and watercraft will still be able to pass below the bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also restrict pedestrian and bicycle traffic while work is ongoing.

If the weather is bad, the repairs will be moved to Wednesday.

The power cable provides the power to operate the lift mechanism. After the work is complete, the bridge will resume lifts for marine traffic.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News