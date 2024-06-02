Stillwater Lift Bridge to close for repairs on June 4

The Stillwater Lift Bridge will remain in the down position on Tuesday to replace an electrical power cable.

The bridge will be left down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The lift schedule will be suspended during that time, though smaller boats and watercraft will still be able to pass below the bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also restrict pedestrian and bicycle traffic while work is ongoing.

If the weather is bad, the repairs will be moved to Wednesday.

The power cable provides the power to operate the lift mechanism. After the work is complete, the bridge will resume lifts for marine traffic.