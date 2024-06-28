Police officer fatally shoots woman in North Branch

Authorities in North Branch say a police officer fatally shot a woman on Thursday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it responded to the city in Chisago County, and is handling the investigation.

According to an initial account from North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer, officers received a call just after 9 p.m. reporting a woman who reportedly was intoxicated and threatening to harm herself. The caller said the woman was armed with a handgun.

Officers located the woman. Authorities have released few details about the encounter but said at one point, one officer fired non-lethal PepperBall and another fired their gun, striking the woman.

Police said officers provided medical aid, but the woman died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The department said body-worn cameras captured the incident. The officers involved are on standard leave.

The Minnesota BCA is leading the investigation into the incident.