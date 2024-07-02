Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Updraft®
Sven Sundgaard
Updated:

Lingering showers Tuesday, a dry break Wednesday with more storms Thursday

Locally heavy rainfall will again be possible for the Fourth holiday

3 day fcst
Forecast for the Twin Cities area the next few days
National Weather Service

Lingering showers will track east Tuesday morning. More thundershowers are possible late today. Wednesday looks dry and sunny but more storms develop Thursday.

More rainfall this week with some midweek sun

We’ll see a break from rain much of the morning into early afternoon with some peeks of sun breaking out. More showers and storms will be possible across northern and southeast Minnesota with redevelopment later this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall could occur in southeast Minnesota.

tue 8a
Forecast precipitation 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m.
NOAA via pivotal weather

There’s a flood watch through 7 p.m. Tuesday for portions of northeast Minnesota. Heavy rain fell overnight Monday night over already saturated soils.

haz
A flood watch for portions of northeast Minnesota through 7 p.m. Tuesday
NOAA via pivotal weather

Highs Tuesday will range from the mid-70s north to low 80s south. 

tue hi 8a
Forecast highs Tuesday
National Weather Service

Wednesday will be the one day this week with dry weather and sunshine statewide. Enjoy it, it won’t last. Highs will be in the mid-80s south to upper 70s north.

wed hi 8a
Forecast highs Wednesday
National Weather Service

More storms develop Thursday afternoon into the overnight with lingering showers Friday. There could be locally heavy rainfall once again, especially for central and southern Minnesota.

thu-fri 8a
Forecast precipitation 1 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday
European Centre for Medium range Weather Forecasting via pivotal weather

Total additional rainfall will range from 1 to 3 inches for most of southern Minnesota Thursday into Friday but there will be some locally higher amounts.

qpf
Forecast total rainfall (left) with locally higher amounts from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Global Forecast System model (right)
NOAA via pivotal weather

While river levels have dropped, they are still high so we’ll need to watch rainfall closely in the coming days.

The weekend will see some more isolated, less organized storm chances with otherwise dry weather. 