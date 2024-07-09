Duluth officials propose criminalizing public encampments, smoking in the skyway

Camping on Duluth city property, smoking tobacco or cannabis in the city skyway system and blocking sidewalks and streets without a permit would all be considered misdemeanor level crimes under new proposed public safety changes unveiled Tuesday by Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert and other city officials.

The 10 proposed ordinances also address graffiti, using gel soft guns or air guns outside the home and using an ATV on unauthorized trails or city property.

Reinert said the proposed changes represent the most cost common citizen complaints, and include behaviors most often observed by the city’s public safety teams.

”They reflect a wide range of problem behaviors within our community,” Reinert said. “Problem behaviors that impact the ability of everyday Duluthians oftentimes to feel safe and secure in their neighborhoods, and also, frankly, impact the overall quality of life within our community.”

Most of the offenses are already covered in city code. But the proposed changes would make them misdemeanor level crimes. Reinert said Duluth is one of the only cities in Minnesota that doesn’t have misdemeanors as a law enforcement option.

Offenses would be punishable with up to a $1,000 fine or 90 days in jail. But officials said that would only be a last resort.

“Our goal is to educate, encourage and enforce in that order,” Reinert said. “Enforcement is last. We want to hold people accountable for their choices and their behaviors. But we in Duluth prioritize connection and diversion.”

Several people wrote emails to the city council voicing opposition to the proposal to ban camping on Duluth city property, which is something not currently in city code.

“I don’t think anyone should be criminalized for not having access to housing,” wrote resident Katy Bombard. “I think of the city of Minneapolis recently moving and bulldozing encampments, and I’d hope that Duluth could be better, kinder and more supportive with members of our community.”

Reinert and other officials said the city was not criminalizing homelessness. Officials said no one would be evicted from an encampment if there is no room in a public shelter.

“This is not about criminalizing these people,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “But it is about working with behaviors that make us all feel less safe within our community, to include people who are on our margins, who are struggling day to day.”

Ceynowa also said having a misdemeanor option would provide a pathway to link people up with resources and connections to services and diversion work, instead of fines that can be burdensome.

In addition to the camping issue, another ordinance would also make smoking or vaping any substance, including tobacco or cannabis, in the city’s skyway system a misdemeanor crime.

Last year the Duluth City Council voted to ban smoking marijuana in all city parks, including the popular Lakewalk pedestrian path along Lake Superior, Bayfront Festival Park and Spirit Mountain.

The proposed ordinances will be read for the first time at the Duluth city council meeting next Monday.