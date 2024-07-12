Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Politics and Government
MPR News Staff

Klobuchar undergoes outpatient procedure, says she is ‘cancer-free’

Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to reporters in St. Paul last month.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she will undergo a few days of precautionary radiation treatment this month.

That’s after an outpatient procedure last month to remove a small white spot, called a calcification, that was found during a routine six-month exam following her treatment for breast cancer in 2021.

In a statement Friday, Klobuchar, 64, said that “thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free.”

“I want to again encourage every Minnesotan and every American to get their routine screenings, exams and follow-ups. It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others,” Klobuchar wrote. “Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift.”

Klobuchar thanked people for their support. She is currently running for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.