Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the defense motion to dismiss the case on Monday.
Lawyers for Trump had argued that special counsel Jack Smith was illicitly appointed and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department.
A spokesperson for Smith and a lawyer for Trump didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
