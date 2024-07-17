1 million gallons of ash wastewater spilled at northern Minnesota coal plant

Duluth-based Minnesota Power says it is working closely with state and federal agencies after an estimated one million gallons of coal ash wastewater leaked from a pipeline at Boswell Energy Center, a large coal-fired power plant in Cohasset, in north-central Minnesota.

In a statement, the utility said the leak occurred from an underground pipeline that transfers the wastewater from an inactive coal combustion residual pond to the plant for process water.

The leak has been contained.

Coal ash, which is the residual ash left over from the burning of coal, contains contaminants such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, according to the U.S. EPA.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the company reported the incident at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The spill was discovered at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, and was caused by a loss of pump pressure, according to the agency. The spill did not affect local sewers or drinking water.

The ash wastewater flowed first over land. An unknown amount reached Blackwater Lake, which according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is a 674-acre impoundment on the Mississippi River.

Minnesota Power draws water from the lake to help cool the Boswell plant. The utility plans to cease coal operations at the power plant’s Unit 3 by 2030, and at Unit 4 by 2035.

The utility says it is working with the agencies to actively monitor potential impacts to the surface water and wildlife and determine what caused the leak. It says steps were taken to stop the flow of ash wastewater and contain the leak from surface waters as soon as the discharge was detected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.