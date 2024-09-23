Minneapolis police seek public's help to locate missing 3-year-old

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

In an alert posted late Sunday night, authorities said Aaliyah Evans was last seen around noon Sunday at the Target store near Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

“She was left by her mother outside Target ... with a homeless female acquaintance while her mother went inside,” Minneapolis police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported in a news release. “The acquaintance left with the child, without the mother’s permission. It is unknown what this female’s name is or where she stays at.”

“While the child is not believed to be in danger, the mother is concerned for her welfare and would like the child returned,” police said.

Aaliyah is described as biracial, 3-foot-5 and 35 pounds, with brown eyes and short, curly brown hair with blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The woman she was last seen with is described as biracial with short black hair, wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and light gray leggings with a pink backpack.

Anyone who sees Aaliyah is asked to call 911. People with information on the case can also contact Minneapolis police at (612) 673-5845 or (612) 348-2345, or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.