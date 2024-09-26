Duluth investigates reports of involvement of Mayor’s girlfriend in city affairs

In the wake of recent reports detailing how Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert’s campaign manager and girlfriend Amber Gurske has been involved in city affairs, Reinert says the city is conducting an internal review “to ensure that everything that was done was done in a correct, legal, and ethical manner.”

Emails first obtained and published by the online publication the Duluth Monitor, and subsequently reviewed by MPR News, show Gurske asked Duluth’s public information officer to research an issue for a possible social media post, and also suggested several different ideas for other posts.

In addition, Gurske asked an assistant about the nature of a meeting in which Reinert was taking part, asked to have an event added to Reinert’s schedule, and indicated in the email she planned to staff the event, where Reinert read to children at an elementary school.

The emails also include a note sent directly to Gurske from the White House coordinator of the office of intergovernmental affairs, detailing President Biden’s itinerary in advance of a trip to the Twin Ports in January, shortly after Reinert took office.

In a social media video posted Wednesday, Reinert said the city is “doing its due diligence,” and is reviewing what he termed “allegations” reported by the press.

“I want to ensure you that this administration is committed to serving the people of Duluth in an ethical and transparent manner,” Reinert continued.

He acknowledged that Gurske, who works as the international business development and marketing manager at Amsoil in Superior, Wis., is his “significant other.” He also stated she is as “passionate about the future and success of our community as I am.”

“I would never intentionally — or ask anyone else — to do something that negatively impacts this office or the City of Duluth organization,” the message concluded. “Yet in the interest of total transparency, the City is conducting an internal review to ensure that everything that was done was done in a correct, legal and ethical manner.”

The city has not released details on who is conducting the investigation or when it will be concluded.