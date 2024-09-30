Four injured when SUV strikes tent at northern Minnesota festival

Four people were injured — one seriously — when an SUV hit a tent during a festival in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the annual Chainsaw Event in Hackensack, a three-day gathering featuring chainsaw carving among other activities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said an 80-year-old man had parked and exited a Honda Pilot when it continued rolling.

The driver tried “to gain access back into the vehicle to place it into park. The vehicle continued into a tent area, striking four adults participating at the event,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Monday.

Authorities said three of the people who were hit suffered minor injuries. The fourth was airlifted to a Duluth hospital with serious injuries; there was no update on their condition on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities said alcohol is not a factor in the incident.