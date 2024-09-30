Photos: As Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday, a look through the decades
Jimmy Carter is 100 years old.
The 39th president, who has been in home hospice care since February of last year, received birthday wishes from many, including President Biden, as well as a parade in his honor in his birthplace of Plains, Ga. A star-studded celebration of Carter's birthday took place in Atlanta in September.
Carter's grandson Jason Carter told Georgia Public Broadcasting that the former president is constrained in his daily activities, "but he's still emotionally active and he's paying attention to the world and having experiences that ... continue to be rewarding."
Carter is the longest-living person to serve as U.S. president. NPR gathered photos of notable events from his life and presidency to mark the occasion.
