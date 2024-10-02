New loan lands Feeding Our Future founder back in court on alleged pretrial release violation

The accused ringleader of a $250 million scheme to defraud government child nutrition programs allegedly violated her pretrial release conditions by taking out a new student loan.

Aimee Bock pleaded not guilty in 2022 to federal wire fraud and bribery charges.

Bock, 43, led the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future, which federal prosecutors say was at the center of a conspiracy to fleece taxpayer-funded meal programs for children in need.

A judge is allowing Bock to remain free ahead of trial on conditions that include not taking out new lines of credit without court approval.

But in a new filing, a probation officer said a recent review of Bock’s credit report found an unauthorized $185,394 U.S. Department of Education student loan opened on May 31.

A magistrate judge ordered Bock to appear for a hearing on Oct. 16.

Bock is among 70 defendants charged in the case. Prosecutors allege that the defendants falsified invoices, meal center attendance lists, and other documents to fraudulently claim reimbursement for millions of meals.

In June, a jury in Minneapolis convicted five people and acquitted two others in the first Feeding Our Future case to go to trial. Bock and 11 of her co-defendants are scheduled to face trial in early 2025.