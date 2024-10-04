Strong geomagnetic storm set to illuminate Minnesota's night sky

Brew an extra pot of coffee, grab a blanket, and stay up late for one of nature’s most breathtaking displays. The northern lights will put on a spectacular show this weekend, following two powerful solar storms.

One of these solar flares is the strongest we’ve seen in this solar cycle and the most powerful flare since 2017.

Two powerful solar flares

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center have issued strong geomagnetic storm watches through Sunday.

This is the result of two solar flares that both launched coronal mass ejections toward Earth, which are expected to arrive within the next three days.

Geomagnetic storm watch Friday through Sunday NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

The first flare erupted on Oct. 1 with an X-rating of 7.1. At that time, it was the second strongest solar flare of the current solar cycle, trailing only the mid-May flare rated at X-8.7, which caused that stunning late spring event.

The latest flare that erupted on Oct. 3 certainly made a statement, registering an impressive X-9.0 rating and surpassing the mid-May flare to become the strongest solar flare of this solar cycle and strongest flare since 2017.

Oct. 3 solar flare NASA

Aurora borealis viewing

It can be challenging to determine exactly when and where the aurora will be at its peak, as it can last for minutes or even hours. The best chance to see the aurora is to head away from city lights and look toward the northern horizon.

Checking an aurora forecast is helpful before heading out to view the display.



The images below are a prediction of the intensity and location of the aurora Friday night and Saturday night across North America. The red line, known as the “view line,” indicates how far south the aurora will be visible.

Tonight's Aurora forecast NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Saturday night Aurora forecast NOAA via SWPC

If escaping the bright city lights isn't possible, using your cellphone camera or another digital camera can help capture the dancing lights. A camera can use a longer exposure to collect light over time, creating an image of the colorful lights that our eyes may not be able to see.

Mother Nature delivering mostly clear skies

Our night skies will be mostly clear Friday night and Saturday night, creating ideal conditions to view the northern lights. However, northern Minnesota will start to see some increased cloud cover moving in during the early morning hours on Saturday, and residual cloud cover from the cold front late Saturday.

Cloud cover Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 4 a.m. NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Cloud cover Saturday 10 p.m. to Sunday 4 a.m. NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Happy aurora hunting!