Blackouts be gone: MLB to stream, distribute Twins games next season

The Twins announced Tuesday that it will partner with the MLB to produce and distribute its games next season.

The move comes after a dispute between the parent company of the team's previous distributor, Bally Sports North, and Comcast led to game blackouts for Xfinity subscribers. The Twins’ contract with Bally expired at the end of the regular season.

Under the new arrangement, fans can pay for a streaming service called Twins.TV. The cost hasn’t been announced yet, but similar packages in other markets cost $99.99 a season or $19.99 a month.

The MLB also plans to offer its broadcasts to cable and satellite TV providers.

The league is already streaming games and distributing broadcasts in San Diego, Arizona and Colorado.