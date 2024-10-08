Minneapolis city leaders want to make food vendor licenses more accessible

Members of the Minneapolis City Council want to make it easier for some immigrant entrepreneurs to become licensed food vendors.

During a council committee meeting on Tuesday, members Jason Chavez and Aurin Chowdhury introduced a legislative directive to address issues facing local food vendors, who are mostly immigrants.

Their initiative focuses on making vending more accessible by exploring licensing options and determining locations within the city where local food vendors can work.

“We have heard multiple concerns from community members about how expensive licenses can be, how current food vendors are currently getting the police called on them and sent to them, and getting fines and citations that are up to $250 because they are trying to sell this food and make a living,” Chavez said.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

According to city officials the directive “will provide an overview of the food vendor safety regulations, including but not limited to the role of the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the City of Minneapolis.”

The council hopes to pass an ordinance by Spring 2025 to ensure food vendors can apply for permits.

The discussion comes up as the city of Minneapolis hosts Latino Business Week which celebrates Latino entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Minneapolis. The week, which runs through Oct. 13, has featured panel discussions, vendor markets, live music and a variety of resources for both current and aspiring business owners.

Chavez says the week serves as an opportunity to highlight the success and challenges of Latino business owners.

“Making sure that we work with businesses on workshops, learning what commercial loans are, making sure that there are resources available for folks,” he said.

According to the Latino Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota is home to more than 12,000 Latino-owned businesses.