The Washington Post won't endorse in White House race for first time since 1980s

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis is to explain why the paper did not endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years. Photo via NPR

Even though the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains neck and neck, The Washington Post editorial page has decided not to make a presidential endorsement for the first time in 36 years, the editorial page editor told colleagues at a tense meeting Friday morning.

The meeting was characterized by someone with direct knowledge of discussions on condition of anonymity to speak about internal matters.

The editorial page editor, David Shipley, told colleagues that the Post's publisher, Will Lewis, would publish a note to readers online early Friday afternoon.

Shipley told colleagues the editorial board was told yesterday by management that there would not be an endorsement. He added that he "owns" this decision. The reason he cited was to create "independent space" where the newspaper does not tell people for whom to vote.

Colleagues were said to be "shocked" and uniformly negative. Post corporate spokespeople have not responded to multiple messages left by NPR on the subject.

A similar decision by Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong led this week to the resignations of the paper's editorials editor and two editorial board members.

The Post's investigative team has routinely reported on wrongdoing and allegations of illegality by former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his associates. The editorial board, which is operated apart from the newsroom, has repeatedly declared that Trump's actions in office and his rhetoric as a candidate have rendered him unfit for office.

It has especially focused on what he did in January 2021 to encourage his supporters to deny the formal certification of President Biden's election.

The possibility that the Post might withhold an endorsement was first reported by Oliver Darcy's newsletter Status. Even the potential lack of an editorial has drawn shock from journalists within the Post, who see it as a major American publication that needs to weigh in on the most pressing issue of the day.

Post owner Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and one of the world's richest people, has major contracts before the federal government in his other business operations.

Publisher Will Lewis arrived at the Post in January with significant conservative bonafides. Lewis held the same role at Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal; served as the editor of the London-based Telegraph, which is closely allied with the Tory party; and was a consultant to Conservative Boris Johnson when Johnson was prime minister. Colleagues have told NPR that Bezos selected Lewis in part for his ability to get along with powerful conservative political figures, including Murdoch.

