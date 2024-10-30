Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Vikings agree to acquire left tackle Cam Robinson in trade with Jaguars, per AP source

Cam Robinson
FILE -Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Gary McCullough | AP

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to acquire eight-year veteran left tackle Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, a person with knowledge of the trade confirmed Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam and not yet finalized.

The Vikings agreed to send the Jaguars a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, the person said, and the Jaguars will also trade a conditional seventh-rounder in 2026 that can go away based on playing time.

Robinson, who has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since being drafted 34th overall in the second round in 2017 out of Alabama, will give the Vikings (5-2) another option for replacing standout Christian Darrisaw after his season-ending knee injury.

Darrisaw tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in the team's last game. He was replaced by veteran David Quessenberry. The other in-house options are rookie Walter Rouse, a sixth-round draft pick, and starting left guard Blake Brandel, who started three games at left tackle in 2022 when Darrisaw was out with a concussion.

Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol last week but did not start Sunday against Green Bay, with the Jaguars trying to get an extended look at backup Walker Little, their second-round draft pick in 2021 who is also in the final year of his contract.

This will be the second trade of a veteran in three weeks for the disappointing Jaguars (2-6), who earlier shipped defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to Seattle for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Minnesota plays at Jacksonville on Nov. 10.

Robinson served a four-game suspension last season under the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs for what he said was inadvertent but careless consumption of a banned substance after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Vikings are also on the verge of bringing Dalton Risner back from injury. He started at left guard last season and would allow Brandel to move to left tackle at least temporarily while Robinson learns the offense. No matter what lineup the Vikings land on, though, they won't be able to match the one-on-one dominance they leaned on with Darrisaw on quarterback Sam Darnold's blind side.

“Obviously a great football player, but a great guy,” Brandel said. "Devastating. My heart goes out to him. It’s a tough deal, and it’s the worst part about football.”