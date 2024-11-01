Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Native News
Chandra Colvin

Events happening around the state during Native American Heritage Month

People sit in a drumming circle
The Imnizaska Drum Group performs during Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Aug. 25.
Tom Baker for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Over 100 years ago Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, rode across the United States on horseback advocating for a day to honor Native people. In May of 1916, New York celebrated the first “American Indian Day.”  

Decades later in 1990, Congress passed, and President George H.W. Bush signed into law a joint resolution that designated November as National Native American Heritage Month.  

Every year the month is recognized by state statute or presidential proclamation. 

Native American Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates Native history, culture and contributions made across the United States.  

For many, being together in community whether it be small or large gatherings is the best way to celebrate.  

While these are not all the events happening across Minnesota, here are some upcoming events to check out throughout this year’s Native American Heritage Month:   

November Events 

2024 Ptanyetu Powwow 

  • Nov. 2, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., St. Cloud, Minn.

  • Hosted by St. Cloud Technical and Community College at Apollo High School. Free and open to the public with trucks and vendors on-site.  

AICHO’s Wisdom from Our Elders 

  • Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Duluth

  • Share a meal together and learn from Virgil Sohm, an Ojibwe elder from Nett Lake, about the knowledge he has gained, in his travels, from listening to various tribal elders and community spiritual leaders from various tribes.  

Timberwolves Native American Heritage Month 

  • Nov. 8, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., Minneapolis

  • Join the Native American Community Development Institute for a night watching the Timberwolves play against Portland Trail Blazers. Special performances by the Prairie Island Indian Community.  

2024 Round Dance  

  • Nov. 8, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Morris, Minn.

  • Attend University of Minnesota Morris’ 3rd Annual Round Dance. Open to the public.  

9th Annual Veterans Wacipi 

  • Nov. 8 and 9, Morton, Minn.

  • Join the Lower Sioux Community in celebrating Veterans with a powwow at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotels. The first grand entry is at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

North Star Voices: They Would Not Be Moved 

  • Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Paul

  • North Star Voices highlights some of Minnesota’s hidden, forgotten or off-pavement landscapes and outdoor experiences. Join the Minnesota Historical Society in learning about the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and how the community stood up for itself to keep their reservation.  

Concert and Art Display for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 

  • Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Duluth

  • An evening of powerful music and art dedicated to raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Hosted at Denfeld High School, the event will feature talented artists and musicians coming together to honor and support the community. Cost to attend. 

2024 American Indian Night 

  • Nov. 11, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mankato, Minn.

  • Join Minnesota State University Mankato to learn more about American Indian Culture, history, and community. Keynote speaker Patty Krawec, author of “Becoming Kin” will offer a Q&A and book signing.   

People gather on the shore of a lake
Community members and elected officials gather on the shore of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day during a sunrise ceremony on Oct. 14.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

2024 Misaabe Anishinaabe Cultural Expo 

  • Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. – Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m., Mountain Iron, Minn.

  • Join KBFT, Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio and community in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with presentations and musical performances. Free and open to the public.  

Giving Thanks and Veterans Feast 

  • Nov. 14, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cloquet, Minn.

  • Join Fond du Lac Tribal and Community college in honoring FDLTCC students, faculty, staff, and community members who are military veterans or are currently on active duty. The free event will feature a delicious feast and is open to the public. 

KBFT’s Mino Mashkiki Music Fest 

  • Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Virginia, Minn.

  • Showcase of Contemporary Native American music featuring Hip/Hop, Rock, Indie, and AlterNative Live performances. Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, War Bonnet, Itz lil lee and Bobby V. 

Native American Heritage Month Round Dance 

  • Nov. 16, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Bemidji, Minn.

  • Hosted by the Northwest Indian Community Development Center at Bemidji High School. Meal served at 7 p.m. 

BirchBark Creations: Crafting Earrings with Tradition and Nature 

  • Nov. 17, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis

  • Mashkiki Studios LLC will hold a birchbark earring workshop exploring the cultural and historical significance of birchbark. Led by skilled artisans, participants will be able to create their own unique earrings. The class is open to all skill levels with a fee.

 

People play drums for Indigenous Peoples Day
Tobacco bounces on a drum during Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center on Oct. 13, 2014 in Seattle.
David Ryder | Getty Images

We Are Water: Fashion Show 

  • Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Shakopee, Minn.

  • Join SMSC’s first-ever fashion show exploring the theme “Water Fits All.” Designs in the show will feature work from Bill Brien, Georgina Drapeau, Marlena Myles, Kayla Lookinghorse, and Jocy and Trae Little Sky. The evening will also feature DJ AO appearing as a live DJ and Redwing Thomas as emcee. 

Reclaiming Identity 

  • Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Minneapolis

  • Hosted by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, celebrate Native American Heritage Month through art, film and tours.  

Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0 

  • Nov. 29, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Minneapolis

  • Hosted by Fire in the Village at The Hook and Ladder Theater, “Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0” is a special Indigenous concert with a different perspective on the holiday. Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt and special guests will perform. Event is 21+. 