Events happening around the state during Native American Heritage Month
Over 100 years ago Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, rode across the United States on horseback advocating for a day to honor Native people. In May of 1916, New York celebrated the first “American Indian Day.”
Decades later in 1990, Congress passed, and President George H.W. Bush signed into law a joint resolution that designated November as National Native American Heritage Month.
Every year the month is recognized by state statute or presidential proclamation.
Native American Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates Native history, culture and contributions made across the United States.
For many, being together in community whether it be small or large gatherings is the best way to celebrate.
While these are not all the events happening across Minnesota, here are some upcoming events to check out throughout this year’s Native American Heritage Month:
November Events
Nov. 2, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., St. Cloud, Minn.
Hosted by St. Cloud Technical and Community College at Apollo High School. Free and open to the public with trucks and vendors on-site.
AICHO’s Wisdom from Our Elders
Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Duluth
Share a meal together and learn from Virgil Sohm, an Ojibwe elder from Nett Lake, about the knowledge he has gained, in his travels, from listening to various tribal elders and community spiritual leaders from various tribes.
Timberwolves Native American Heritage Month
Nov. 8, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., Minneapolis
Join the Native American Community Development Institute for a night watching the Timberwolves play against Portland Trail Blazers. Special performances by the Prairie Island Indian Community.
Nov. 8, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Morris, Minn.
Attend University of Minnesota Morris’ 3rd Annual Round Dance. Open to the public.
Nov. 8 and 9, Morton, Minn.
Join the Lower Sioux Community in celebrating Veterans with a powwow at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotels. The first grand entry is at 7 p.m. on Friday.
North Star Voices: They Would Not Be Moved
Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Paul
North Star Voices highlights some of Minnesota’s hidden, forgotten or off-pavement landscapes and outdoor experiences. Join the Minnesota Historical Society in learning about the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and how the community stood up for itself to keep their reservation.
Concert and Art Display for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Duluth
An evening of powerful music and art dedicated to raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Hosted at Denfeld High School, the event will feature talented artists and musicians coming together to honor and support the community. Cost to attend.
Nov. 11, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mankato, Minn.
Join Minnesota State University Mankato to learn more about American Indian Culture, history, and community. Keynote speaker Patty Krawec, author of “Becoming Kin” will offer a Q&A and book signing.
2024 Misaabe Anishinaabe Cultural Expo
Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. – Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m., Mountain Iron, Minn.
Join KBFT, Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio and community in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with presentations and musical performances. Free and open to the public.
Giving Thanks and Veterans Feast
Nov. 14, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cloquet, Minn.
Join Fond du Lac Tribal and Community college in honoring FDLTCC students, faculty, staff, and community members who are military veterans or are currently on active duty. The free event will feature a delicious feast and is open to the public.
KBFT’s Mino Mashkiki Music Fest
Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Virginia, Minn.
Showcase of Contemporary Native American music featuring Hip/Hop, Rock, Indie, and AlterNative Live performances. Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, War Bonnet, Itz lil lee and Bobby V.
Native American Heritage Month Round Dance
Nov. 16, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Bemidji, Minn.
Hosted by the Northwest Indian Community Development Center at Bemidji High School. Meal served at 7 p.m.
BirchBark Creations: Crafting Earrings with Tradition and Nature
Nov. 17, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis
Mashkiki Studios LLC will hold a birchbark earring workshop exploring the cultural and historical significance of birchbark. Led by skilled artisans, participants will be able to create their own unique earrings. The class is open to all skill levels with a fee.
Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Shakopee, Minn.
Join SMSC’s first-ever fashion show exploring the theme “Water Fits All.” Designs in the show will feature work from Bill Brien, Georgina Drapeau, Marlena Myles, Kayla Lookinghorse, and Jocy and Trae Little Sky. The evening will also feature DJ AO appearing as a live DJ and Redwing Thomas as emcee.
Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Minneapolis
Hosted by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, celebrate Native American Heritage Month through art, film and tours.
Nov. 29, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Minneapolis
Hosted by Fire in the Village at The Hook and Ladder Theater, “Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0” is a special Indigenous concert with a different perspective on the holiday. Annie Humphrey, David Huckfelt and special guests will perform. Event is 21+.