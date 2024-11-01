Events happening around the state during Native American Heritage Month

Over 100 years ago Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, rode across the United States on horseback advocating for a day to honor Native people. In May of 1916, New York celebrated the first “American Indian Day.”

Decades later in 1990, Congress passed, and President George H.W. Bush signed into law a joint resolution that designated November as National Native American Heritage Month.

Every year the month is recognized by state statute or presidential proclamation.

Native American Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates Native history, culture and contributions made across the United States.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

For many, being together in community whether it be small or large gatherings is the best way to celebrate.

While these are not all the events happening across Minnesota, here are some upcoming events to check out throughout this year’s Native American Heritage Month:

November Events

2024 Ptanyetu Powwow

Nov. 2, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., St. Cloud, Minn.

Hosted by St. Cloud Technical and Community College at Apollo High School. Free and open to the public with trucks and vendors on-site.

AICHO’s Wisdom from Our Elders

Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Duluth

Share a meal together and learn from Virgil Sohm, an Ojibwe elder from Nett Lake, about the knowledge he has gained, in his travels, from listening to various tribal elders and community spiritual leaders from various tribes.

Timberwolves Native American Heritage Month

Nov. 8, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., Minneapolis

Join the Native American Community Development Institute for a night watching the Timberwolves play against Portland Trail Blazers. Special performances by the Prairie Island Indian Community.

2024 Round Dance

Nov. 8, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Morris, Minn.

Attend University of Minnesota Morris’ 3rd Annual Round Dance. Open to the public.

9th Annual Veterans Wacipi

Nov. 8 and 9, Morton, Minn.

Join the Lower Sioux Community in celebrating Veterans with a powwow at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotels. The first grand entry is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

North Star Voices: They Would Not Be Moved

Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Paul

North Star Voices highlights some of Minnesota’s hidden, forgotten or off-pavement landscapes and outdoor experiences. Join the Minnesota Historical Society in learning about the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and how the community stood up for itself to keep their reservation.

Concert and Art Display for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Nov. 9, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Duluth

An evening of powerful music and art dedicated to raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Hosted at Denfeld High School, the event will feature talented artists and musicians coming together to honor and support the community. Cost to attend.

2024 American Indian Night

Nov. 11, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mankato, Minn.

Join Minnesota State University Mankato to learn more about American Indian Culture, history, and community. Keynote speaker Patty Krawec, author of “Becoming Kin” will offer a Q&A and book signing.

Community members and elected officials gather on the shore of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day during a sunrise ceremony on Oct. 14. Ben Hovland | MPR News

2024 Misaabe Anishinaabe Cultural Expo

Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. – Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m., Mountain Iron, Minn.

Join KBFT, Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio and community in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with presentations and musical performances. Free and open to the public.

Giving Thanks and Veterans Feast

Nov. 14, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cloquet, Minn.

Join Fond du Lac Tribal and Community college in honoring FDLTCC students, faculty, staff, and community members who are military veterans or are currently on active duty. The free event will feature a delicious feast and is open to the public.

KBFT’s Mino Mashkiki Music Fest

Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Virginia, Minn.

Showcase of Contemporary Native American music featuring Hip/Hop, Rock, Indie, and AlterNative Live performances. Keith Secola, Annie Humphrey, War Bonnet, Itz lil lee and Bobby V.

Native American Heritage Month Round Dance

Nov. 16, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Bemidji, Minn.

Hosted by the Northwest Indian Community Development Center at Bemidji High School. Meal served at 7 p.m.

BirchBark Creations: Crafting Earrings with Tradition and Nature

Nov. 17, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Minneapolis

Mashkiki Studios LLC will hold a birchbark earring workshop exploring the cultural and historical significance of birchbark. Led by skilled artisans, participants will be able to create their own unique earrings. The class is open to all skill levels with a fee.

Tobacco bounces on a drum during Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center on Oct. 13, 2014 in Seattle. David Ryder | Getty Images

We Are Water: Fashion Show

Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Shakopee, Minn.

Join SMSC’s first-ever fashion show exploring the theme “Water Fits All.” Designs in the show will feature work from Bill Brien, Georgina Drapeau, Marlena Myles, Kayla Lookinghorse, and Jocy and Trae Little Sky. The evening will also feature DJ AO appearing as a live DJ and Redwing Thomas as emcee.

Reclaiming Identity

Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Minneapolis

Hosted by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, celebrate Native American Heritage Month through art, film and tours.

Decolonize Thanksgiving 3.0

Nov. 29, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Minneapolis