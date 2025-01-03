Bois Forte Chair Cathy Chavers resigns to focus on her mental health

Cathy Chavers, who had just started her third term in office this past July, said she is stepping down to care for her mental health.

Chavers made her decision to step down in early December after she hit a deer with her car — the fourth deer she had hit with her car since last spring.

It was then Chavers said she told her son, “I’m done. I’ve had it.”

The following day was the band’s Christmas party, and Chavers said she couldn’t bring herself to leave the party.

“I’m a people person. I like hugging and talking and being happy, and I didn’t want to go anywhere,” Chavers said.

The recent incident with the deer came after a prolonged period of stress personally and professionally. Chavers has served as a legal guardian for an ailing sibling. She said she’s also worked to support a family member in recovery from substance abuse.

Bois Forte Chair Cathy Chavers. Courtesy of the Bois Forte band of Chippewa

Chavers said as a teenager she watched her mother struggle with mental health challenges. She said she wanted to be up front with her family.

After the holiday, she started to talk with them about retiring from elected leadership. She said it was a difficult, but necessary decision.

“It’s like leaving your family ... you have got the band that has depended on you, and it’s difficult to say goodbye, but it is not goodbye. I am still here. I’m an elder, I’m a band member. I live here but ... I need to do something else,” Chavers said.

She said her family members supported her. She announced her decision to Bois Forte tribal members Thursday, and she said they also expressed their support.

“I’ve been getting a lot of contacts from people saying ... ‘We’re glad you did that,’ because I’ve always preached, make sure you take care of yourself, because no one will take care of you, but I never followed my own advice,” Chavers said.

Chavers will remain in office through the end of January to allow for a transition period.

Bois Forte is one of six member nations that comprise the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, the federally recognized tribal government which oversees each member nation’s elections.

In keeping with the MCT’s election ordinance, a special election will be held to fill the rest of Chaver’s four-year term, which expires in June 2028. No word yet on when the special election will take place.

Chavers said she is proud of her work at Bois Forte, especially her work that helped to restore more than 28,000 acres of land to tribal ownership in 2022.

She said she shares those accomplishments with fellow Bois Forte leaders and staff. She also points to the use of federal funding to make much needed updates and improvements to buildings and roads on the reservation.

“It’s been a very positive and delightful thing to see,” Chavers said.

She said she has enjoyed building relationships between tribal nations and local, state, and federal governments.

“You have to build those relationships and partnerships and educate. Everything is educate, educate, educate,” Chavers said.

Chavers said she intends to keep on working, but she wants to find a position that will allow her to “switch gears.”

“Gonna jump into a vehicle, and head down a different path,” Chavers said.

Chavers said she’s looking forward to going to her grandchildren’s hockey and basketball games. She is the grandmother of 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She also said she is also planning on taking some time for herself, “I’m looking forward to a little free time.”