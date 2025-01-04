Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Arts and Culture
Chloe Veltman, NPR

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, dead at 47

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST on Aug, 8, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Writer/director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST in Los Angeles on Aug, 8, 2014.
Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT

Jeff Baena, the 47-year-old film director, screenwriter and husband of actress and producer Aubrey Plaza, was found dead at a Los Angeles residence on Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The death is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Baena's family has not confirmed the filmmaker's death. But a medical examiner's death certificate lists a man with Baena's name and date of birth dying at a residence in Hollywood.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office, the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Baena is best known for directing indie films including “The Little Hours” and for co-writing “I Heart Huckabees” with David O. Russell.

He frequently collaborated with actress and producer Aubrey Plaza. The couple started dating in 2011 and got married in 2021.

Plaza had not publicly commented about the death at the time of publication.

Baena was born in Miami in 1977. He graduated from New York University and worked for filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell.

NPR reached out to Baena's agent, lawyer and manager for confirmation of the death and comment, as well as various close associates, including actress Alison Brie and filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass. No one had responded or posted on social media at the time of publication.

Of their collaboration on the 2020 comedy thriller “Horse Girl,” Brie told Paste Magazine about going on hikes and double dates with the filmmaker. "We'd talk about every type of thing, and he'd bring up certain types of characters that I should play," she said. "Jeff and I [are] very close friends."

Copyright 2025, NPR