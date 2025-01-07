Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Business and Economic News
Ayana Archie, NPR

McDonald's says it is revising some of its diversity practices

A McDonald's restaurant in Mount Lebanon, Pa., is pictured in 2021.
Gene J. Puskar/AP

McDonald's says it is changing some of its inclusion standards, becoming the latest large company to announce it is rolling back some of its diversity practices.

In its statement, the company said it will no longer set "aspirational representation goals" and instead "focus on continuing to embed inclusion practices" that grow its business. Additionally, it is temporarily suspending external surveys to shift its focus internally, the company said.

It is also changing the name of its diversity team to the Global Inclusion Team, and "retiring Supply Chain's Mutual Commitment to DEI pledge in favor of a more integrated discussion with suppliers about inclusion as it relates to business performance."

In making the announcement on Monday, the U.S. multinational restaurant chain became the latest to shift its practices on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Last November, Walmart said it would roll back some of its DEI policies.

McDonald's says it has recently made several strides toward being more inclusive, including having more than 30% of its U.S. leadership executives coming from underrepresented backgrounds.

It also says it had the highest number of new diverse franchisee applicants in its history.

"Everyone is welcome under our Golden Arches, and this broad-based appeal is why McDonald's is one of the world's most beloved brands," the company said. "We're proud of our culture at McDonald's, and we want to thank all of you for living our values."

Copyright 2025, NPR