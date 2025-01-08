Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Updraft® - Minnesota Weather News
Sven Sundgaard

Dangerous winds and fires in southern California

Santa Ana winds are creating dangerous conditions

sat CA
Satellite imagery showing smoke in southern California early Wednesday.
College of DuPage Weather

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Santa Ana winds are gusting at more than 80 mph early Wednesday combined with low relative humidity, creating elevated fire danger. Fires and smoke have spread throughout southern California.

Dangerous wind, fire conditions in southern California

Santa Ana winds are a normal, regular occurrence in California, but they are supercharged early Wednesday. They are a type of downslope winds like the Chinook winds in the Black Hills. When air moves down mountains, it warms and dries due to compression of air pressure. This is a combination of a strong pressure gradient and gravity.

downslope
Downslope winds: pressure gradients and gravity drive strong winds
National Weather Service

The unprecedented setup early Wednesday is an unusually strong area of high pressure over the high desert areas of inland California and Nevada while low pressure is parked over the Baja California peninsula.

pressure grad
Surface pressure set up early Wednesday: high pressure over the high desert and low pressure over Baja California
WeatherBELL Analytics

Numerous fires have broken out across southern California in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. They are visible on satellite imagery early Wednesday. Think of a supercharged red flag warning: high winds and low humidity with dry brush.

sat CA
Satellite imagery showing smoke in southern California early Wednesday
College of DuPage Weather

Wind gusts have been incredibly high. A 99 mph wind gust was clocked at Mt. Lukens in the San Gabriel mountains and a 98 mph wind gust was recorded at Saddle Peak in the eastern Santa Monica mountains recreational area. The Burbank airport recorded an 83 mph wind gust.

The smoke will remain localized mainly to southern California due to the flow of surface and upper level winds over the next 48 hours. Even areas not near the fires will see excessive smoke and ash with the gusty winds spreading it throughout the region.

smoke model
Forecast smoke over the next 48 hours
WeatherBELL Analytics

The thick smoke and ash even shows up on weather radars in the Los Angeles area. What looks like heavy rain on radar is actually a giant smoke plume.

radar LAX
Radar imagery from the Los Angeles area early Wednesday
RadarScope

A rare PDS or “particularly dangerous situation” has been issued for the Los Angeles County and Ventura County areas with red flag warnings through Thursday.

PDS LA
A rare PDS or 'particularly dangerous situation' has been issued for southern California
National Weather Service