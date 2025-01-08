Dangerous winds and fires in southern California

Santa Ana winds are gusting at more than 80 mph early Wednesday combined with low relative humidity, creating elevated fire danger. Fires and smoke have spread throughout southern California.

Dangerous wind, fire conditions in southern California

Santa Ana winds are a normal, regular occurrence in California, but they are supercharged early Wednesday. They are a type of downslope winds like the Chinook winds in the Black Hills. When air moves down mountains, it warms and dries due to compression of air pressure. This is a combination of a strong pressure gradient and gravity.

Downslope winds: pressure gradients and gravity drive strong winds National Weather Service

The unprecedented setup early Wednesday is an unusually strong area of high pressure over the high desert areas of inland California and Nevada while low pressure is parked over the Baja California peninsula.

Surface pressure set up early Wednesday: high pressure over the high desert and low pressure over Baja California WeatherBELL Analytics

Numerous fires have broken out across southern California in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. They are visible on satellite imagery early Wednesday. Think of a supercharged red flag warning: high winds and low humidity with dry brush.

Satellite imagery showing smoke in southern California early Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

Wind gusts have been incredibly high. A 99 mph wind gust was clocked at Mt. Lukens in the San Gabriel mountains and a 98 mph wind gust was recorded at Saddle Peak in the eastern Santa Monica mountains recreational area. The Burbank airport recorded an 83 mph wind gust.

The smoke will remain localized mainly to southern California due to the flow of surface and upper level winds over the next 48 hours. Even areas not near the fires will see excessive smoke and ash with the gusty winds spreading it throughout the region.

Forecast smoke over the next 48 hours WeatherBELL Analytics

The thick smoke and ash even shows up on weather radars in the Los Angeles area. What looks like heavy rain on radar is actually a giant smoke plume.

Radar imagery from the Los Angeles area early Wednesday RadarScope

A rare PDS or “particularly dangerous situation” has been issued for the Los Angeles County and Ventura County areas with red flag warnings through Thursday.