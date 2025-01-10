Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Disasters
The Associated Press
Atlanta
Updated:

Delta Air Lines says 4 passengers injured after flight to Minneapolis was aborted

A plane comes in to land during a snowy day.
The MSP team works on the tarmac to clean up at Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport on March 25, 2024.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Four passengers were injured Friday at the Atlanta airport after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff.

The plane had experienced an engine problem, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said. The incident happened while a snowstorm was causing widespread cancellations and delays in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport. But officials can't say if the problem had anything to do with the weather.

The 201 passengers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard evacuated the Boeing 757-300 using inflatable slides and were bused back to a concourse. One of the injured passengers was taken to a hospital, while three were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Durrant said the flight crew “followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," Durrant said. "We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate.

All five of the runways at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport were closed for at least a time on Friday. Delta said at noon on Friday that it had already canceled about 500 flights at the airport. The airline said in a news release that snow “began earlier and with heavier intensity than forecast, which reduced deicing capability and slowed operations.”

Delta said customers could rebook without paying additional costs, and that more flights might be canceled or rescheduled.

Other airports with significant delays and cancellations Friday included those in Charlotte, N.C., Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville.