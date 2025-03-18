Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Pacers stop Wolves’ streak at 8 with a 132-130 win

man flies for a ball
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, right, reaches for a pass as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 17, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo | Craig Lassig

Obi Toppin's fourth 3-pointer of overtime came with 3.5 seconds left to lift the short-handed Indiana Pacers over Minnesota 132-130 on Monday night, ending the Timberwolves’ eight-game winning streak.

Toppin had a season-high 34 points on 7-for-10 shooting from deep to help the Pacers win without their top six scorers down the stretch. Four starters were out. Andrew Nembhard was ejected in the third quarter, and Bennedict Mathurin fouled out in the fourth.

Anthony Edwards scored 29 of his 38 points after halftime for the Timberwolves, who led by five with a minute left in overtime until Thomas Bryant hit a 3. Edwards missed from deep, Toppin hit his clutch shot and Julius Randle's fadeaway fell short at the buzzer.

T.J. McConnell had 11 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, plus the tying layup with 4.6 seconds left in regulation.

For the Pacers, the subs played fast and loose while regulars Pascal Siakam (personal), Tyrese Haliburton (back), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Myles Turner (hip) rested ahead of a five-game homestand. Indiana is one game behind Milwaukee for fourth place in the East.

For the Timberwolves, depleted opponents have repeatedly made for dangerous matchups, and playing the night before didn’t help. Edwards, who scored 41 points against Utah on Sunday, delivered the necessary energy despite an off night shooting. But this was a game that might haunt the Timberwolves in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Nembhard clipped Mike Conley with an elbow as he drove to the basket, where Rudy Gobert stopped him with a shoulder check. Nembhard chucked the ball at Gobert to draw his second technical foul after a replay review, and suddenly the crowd was ignited with the Timberwolves down 66-58.

Edwards, who leads the NBA in 3-pointers, went 1 for 11 from long range.

Indiana hosts Dallas on Wednesday. Minnesota hosts New Orleans on Wednesday and Friday.