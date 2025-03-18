Search for U.S. student in Dominican Republic intensifies

The search for a U.S. college student who went missing in the Dominican Republic intensified on Monday, one day after a man questioned by authorities visited the beach where she was last seen and spoke with officials.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old student at the University of Pittsburgh and an Indian citizen, vanished before dawn on March 6 in the resort town of Punta Cana. Authorities are scouring waters in case she drowned.

A Minnesota college student has not been named as a suspect but has been detained by Dominican police and is believed to be the last person to see Konanki. On Sunday, he and his attorney met with officials on the beach.

MPR News is not naming the student because he has not been charged with a crime.

On Monday, his attorney officially requested his release. A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Tuesday, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC and Telemundo, the Minnesota student told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in waist-deep water when they were pulled out to sea by a strong tide. He said he was a former lifeguard and swam her into shore.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

The Minnesota student’s parents have accused Dominican officials of detaining him “under irregular conditions” without translators or legal counsel, saying he has been confined to a hotel room with police surveillance for more than a week.

They said the student, a senior at St. Cloud State University, has been repeatedly taken to the police station and interrogated, adding that he has “fully cooperated” with police.

The statement on Friday by the student’s parents provided no details about Konanki’s disappearance or their son’s connection to her. His parents said the family has retained a lawyer to ensure his rights are protected.

Dominican public prosecutors have not responded to the statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Konanki’s disappearance.

